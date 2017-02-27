× Attorney asks federal court to end Jesse Jackson Jr.’s supervised release early

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Illinois Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.’s lawyer has asked a judge to end his supervised release early.

Jackson was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for spending $750,000 in campaign money on personal items.

He was released from prison in 2015 and has been on house detention in Washington D.C.

Jackson’s attorney, John Colette, submitted a court filing Friday asking for his supervised release to end early.

Jackson has completed about 18 months of supervised released, about half of what he was ordered to complete.

According to the Associated Press, the federal court filing says that Jackson has “maintained a positive and cooperative relationship with his probation officer and has abided by all terms and conditions of his supervised release.”

Jackson’s attorney says the former Congressman poses no threat to public safety.