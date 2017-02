Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people were killed and 10 injured in Chicago this weekend.

In one of the latest shootings, a 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured on the city's West Side.

It happened at a courtyard building near the intersection of Madison and Mayfield Sunday night.

The shooter approached and fired several shots.

He was hit several times and rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

No one is custody.