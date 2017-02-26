Woman loses more than half her weight after 140-pound mass is removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 71, Mary Clancey’s half the woman she used to be.

Her 20-year struggle to lose weight took many directions, from liprozene to hydroxycut, but she said even eating just salads, her weight ballooned to 365 pounds.

Doctors finally ordered an MRI when her weight produced a blood clot her leg. But when looked at the image of her stomach, they found something shocking: a huge mass. A cyst in one of her ovaries had grown into a 140-pound stage-one cancer.

“I was like wow, this is a boulder, it was exactly like a boulder," Mary said.

Her doctor says that mass was mistaken for fat because by the time she talked to a doctor, it had grown so large it filled her abdomen.

The surgery was a massive undertaking.

"We had to secure her to the table, and secure two tables together, so the mass took up one and once we released the mass from all its attachments we simply rolled it onto a cart," said the surgeon, Dr. Richard Bouley.

After the five-hour surgery, Mary was 180 pounds lighter. Doctors took that 140 pound mass, and 40 pounds of excess skin.

"That thing rolled out and i looked like an empty easter egg," Mary said.

She said she feels like a new woman at 147 pounds, and she's healthy and happy to be sharing her story, hoping it’ll help others.

Despite what commercials suggest, she said: "maybe we’re not all fat. Maybe there’s something else there."