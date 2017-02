× Thieves break into Wilmette Jaguar dealership

WILMETTE, Ill. — Police are investigating another break-in at an area car dealership.

Police say thieves broke into the Imperial Motors Jaguar dealership at 721 Green Bay Road in Wilmette.

Police were on the scene dusting for fingerprints. A rear garage window was broken.

This same dealership was targeted by thieves in November.

It’s the eleventh break-in of a car dealership in the Chicago area over the last two months.

A Tinley Park dealership was broken into on Friday night. Thieves stole five vehicles in that incident. One was recovered.