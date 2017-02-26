Sunday Brunch: Pasta Bolognese

The chef from Café Robey joined us to share his recipe for Pasta Bolognese.
Café Robey
2018 W. North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Pasta Bolognese
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. butter
1 onion, Small Dice
1 Carrot Small Dice
3 stalks Celery Small Dice
½ pound ground beef
1 cup chicken broth or homemade stock
½ cup Basil Tomato Sauce
½ cup dry white wine
2 tbsp. tomato paste
½ tsp. dried oregano
¾ teaspoon salt
¼ tsp. fresh-ground black pepper
¼ cup heavy cream
¾ pound spaghetti fresh or dry
4 tbsp. Parmesan
2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley and Basil
Directions:
- In a large frying pan, heat the butter.
- Add the onion, carrot, and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 2 minutes longer.
- Stir in the ground beef and cook until the meat is no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Drain.
- Add the broth, sauce, wine, tomato paste, oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, about 25 minutes.
- Stir in the cream and 2/3 of Parmesan and remove from the heat.
- In a large pot of boiling, salted water (taste like the ocean) cook the spaghetti until just done, about 12 minutes for dry and 4 for fresh.
- Drain and toss with the sauce.
- Finish with basil, parsley and Parmesan.