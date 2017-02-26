Sunday Brunch: Pasta Bolognese

The chef from Café Robey joined us to share his recipe for Pasta Bolognese.

Café Robey

2018 W. North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

 

Pasta Bolognese

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. butter

1 onion, Small Dice

1 Carrot Small Dice

3 stalks Celery Small Dice

½ pound ground beef

1 cup chicken broth or homemade stock

½ cup Basil Tomato Sauce

½ cup dry white wine

2 tbsp. tomato paste

½ tsp. dried oregano

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ tsp. fresh-ground black pepper

¼ cup heavy cream

¾ pound spaghetti fresh or dry

4 tbsp. Parmesan

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley and Basil

 

Directions:

  • In a large frying pan, heat the butter.
  • Add the onion, carrot, and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 2 minutes longer.
  • Stir in the ground beef and cook until the meat is no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Drain.
  • Add the broth, sauce, wine, tomato paste, oregano, salt, and pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, about 25 minutes.
  • Stir in the cream and 2/3 of Parmesan and remove from the heat.
  • In a large pot of boiling, salted water (taste like the ocean) cook the spaghetti until just done, about 12 minutes for dry and 4 for fresh.
  • Drain and toss with the sauce.
  • Finish with basil, parsley and Parmesan.