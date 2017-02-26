× How much snow fell outside the Chicago area during the 1967 blizzard?

Dear Tom,

The 1967 snowstorm was in the news again recently on its 50th anniversary. What was the extent of the snow outside of the Chicago area?

— John Leen

Dear John,

The band of heavy snow accompanying the Jan. 26-27, 1967, storm affected a large swath of the Midwest from northern Missouri to southern Lower Michigan.

The storm brought 8- to 12-inch totals from northern Missouri to west-central Illinois. The snowfall intensified as the storm moved into north-central and northeast Illinois, where accumulations were 12 inches to 23 inches.

The heaviest totals fell across extreme northwest Indiana and southern Lower Michigan, where many locations received 20 inches to 28 inches of snow. Snowfall tapered off dramatically north and west of Chicago with 6 inches at Milwaukee, 3 inches at Rockford and just a trace at Madison, Wis.