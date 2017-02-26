× February’s warmth, lack of snow make history

February 2017 is staking out a prominent place in Chicago weather history. The month’s historic warm spell not only rewrote the weather books, but also helped propel it to what appears to be a lofty, third warmest February on record. In addition, the month was virtually snowless with traces on just two days, joining ranks with only five other Chicago winter months since 1884-85 that have failed to produce measurable snow.

The month will end on a very spring-like note with Tuesday’s temperatures approaching 60 degrees along with a threat of thunderstorms, some potentially strong or severe. March’s opening days will feature a temperature downturn with two chances for some snow, one on the tail end of Tuesday’s storm and the second associated with a Thursday clipper.