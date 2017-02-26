× Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. St. Louis

* The Blues lost to the Panthers, 2-1, at home on Monday before going into their bye week. The loss was their second in a row following a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season. Despite the loss, St. Louis is only allowing 1.60 goals per game in February, the fewest in the league.

* The Blackhawks beat the Coyotes, 6-3, in Chicago on Thursday, improving to 8-1-0 in their last nine games. They’ve scored an average of 4.44 goals in their nine games this month, the highest by any team in any month this season.

* The teams have split their four meetings this season, although one of Chicago’s wins came in overtime. St. Louis won in Chicago, 5-2, on the opening night of the season, and in their most recent matchup, a 4-1 win at the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

* Kevin Shattenkirk leads the team with eight points in February, all assists, including three in the team’s most recent win, a 4-3 decision over Vancouver on February 16. Shattenkirk has 31 assists and 42 points, and appears well on his way to surpassing his career highs in both (36 assists, 45 points).

* Patrick Kane recorded his third career regular-season hat-trick in the win over Arizona (he also has two in the playoffs). It was the first time Chicago players have had hat tricks in back-to-back games in the regular season since April 11-13, 1997, when Alexei Zhamnov and Eric Daze did it. Dustin Byfuglien and Jonathan Toews did it in the 2010 playoffs against Vancouver.

* Despite having 13 of their final 22 games on the road this year, the Blues have the easiest remaining schedule. They’re the only team whose remaining opponents have a combined points won percentage lower than .500, at .499. Chicago’s remaining strength of schedule is .552, the eighth-easiest.