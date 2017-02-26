× Baby, toddler killed in South Side fire

CHICAGO – A seven-month-old girl and a two-year-old girl were both killed in a house fire on the South Side.

Firefighters were able to rescue a six-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire started in the basement of a two-story building in the 6600 block of S. Champlain in West Woodlawn around 10:30 Saturday night.

Two women were able to make it out of the basement on their own. They were both taken to the hospital.

A firefighter was also hospitalized. He is expected to be okay.

Neighbors ran outside when they heard screaming.

Some tried to run inside to rescue the children, but the fire was spreading too quickly.

Firefighters found the baby and toddler dead in the basement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.