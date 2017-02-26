1 dead, 4 injured in Gary shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man was killed and four others injured when shots were fired outside a Gary nightclub overnight.

Around 3:15 Sunday morning, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 17 hundred block of Grant Street in the Northwest Indiana city.

According to the Lake County Coroner's office, 25 year-old Devontai Wright of Griffith, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not revealed the age or gender of the other four victims or their conditions.

Detectives could be seen bagging up evidence and towed several vehicles from the scene including a maroon SUV, a black Mercedes, and a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Gary Metro Homicde Unit.