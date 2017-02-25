× Seven h.s. students sickened by drug-laced cookies in California

FRESNO, Cal. — Seven freshmen at a high school in Fresno, California became sick after eating some drug-laced cookies.

The Hoover High School students complained of stomachaches and dizziness.

Police say the cookies could have contained marijuana, xanax and another powdery white substance.

One student was sent to the hospital.

Police found the person responsible for distributing the cookies.

In a statement, the school district said it’s “taking this incident extremely seriously”.