No 60s, but warmer weather to return

No records will be set, but milder weather is slated to return to the Chicago beginning on Sunday. The warm-up follows a wintry Saturday that featured gusty west winds, temperatures in the 20s and frequent, though innocuous snow showers. A rapid return of southwest winds will boost temperatures into the middle and upper 40s Sunday and into the lower and middle 50s by Tuesday, well above normal late February highs in the upper 30s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday night and Tuesday as a new storm system approaches from the Plains. Temperatures will fall back midweek with a round or two of rain and/or snow as temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Looking back at last week’s historic warmth, the February 17-23 period averaged 53.5 degrees and was the warmest on record dating back to 1871, running 3. 2 degrees warmer than runner-up 1930 and 10 degrees warmer than third-place 1954.