Muhammad Ali’s son reportedly detained at airport

Posted 3:00 PM, February 25, 2017, by
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS - PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A lawyer says the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport.

Chris Mancini tells the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky that 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica.

Mancini says officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

Mancini says officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after acknowledging that he was Muslim. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they “cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”