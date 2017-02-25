Free surgeries provide a Fresh Start for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At Comer Children’s Hospital, five young lives are changing for the better this weekend thanks to Fresh Start, a volunteer organization that provides reconstructive surgeries to children in need for free.

Normally, patients and their families wouldn’t be able to afford these types of surgeries because they’re deemed elective and a lot of insurance companies won’t cover them. But for the 9th time in nearly three years, the University of Chicago has hosted a weekend helping kids and their families.

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.

To learn how you can make a donation, visit freshstartkids.org.