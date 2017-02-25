Flamenco festival celebrates the moves and sounds of Spain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Instituto Cervantes' 15th Annual Chicago Flamenco Festival celebrates the unique music and dances of flamenco, running now through March 25. Bringing together performances and lessons, the festival provides something for everyone.

"The range is from children all the way to senior citizens and that's the beauty of this art form; the older you are, I guess it helps to understand what Flamenco is, its culture," said Jorge Perez, Executive Director, Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater.

WGN's Maggie Carlo has more - and even tried out a few steps of her own.