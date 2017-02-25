× Cars stolen from Tinley Park dealership

TINLEY PARK – Car thieves hit a car dealership in south suburban Tinley Park overnight. Several thieves smashed a window on a service bay door at the Bettenhausen Automotive at 8355 West 159th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police officers followed at least two stolen cars on to Interstate 57. The cars were last seen driving northbound on I-57.

Sources say at least one of the stolen cars was found on Chicago’s West Side.

No arrests have been made.

This is the third break-in at a dealership in the Chicago area this week and the tenth since the first of the year.