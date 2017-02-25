Anthony Morrow faces backlash from Bulls fans for wearing Derrick Rose’s old number

CHICAGO – It wasn’t the warmest of welcomes for new Bulls guard Anthony Morrow.

Shortly after suiting up for the first time at the United Center, Morrow received a barrage of tweets from fans about his jersey number.

Unbeknownst to Morrow, the No. 1 he chose upon arriving in Chicago happened to be Derrick Rose’s old number.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a Bulls newcomer.

Michael Carter-Williams did the same thing when he was traded from the Bucks at the beginning of the season.

He promptly switched to No. 7.

It’s still unclear what number Morrow will be wearing going forward, but it won’t be No. 1.

Nooo disrespect to the fans here in chicago! Had I known y'all felt like this about number 1 I swear I wouldn't have chose it. I apologize — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017