Anthony Morrow faces backlash from Bulls fans for wearing Derrick Rose’s old number

Posted 2:30 PM, February 25, 2017, by
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 24: Anthony Morrow #1 of the Chicago Bulls participates in warm-ups beofre the Bulls take on the Phoenix Suns at the United Center on February 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 24: Anthony Morrow #1 of the Chicago Bulls participates in warm-ups before the Bulls take on the Phoenix Suns at the United Center on February 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It wasn’t the warmest of welcomes for new Bulls guard Anthony Morrow.

Shortly after suiting up for the first time at the United Center, Morrow received a barrage of tweets from fans about his jersey number.

Unbeknownst to Morrow, the No. 1 he chose upon arriving in Chicago happened to be Derrick Rose’s old number.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a Bulls newcomer.

Michael Carter-Williams did the same thing when he was traded from the Bucks at the beginning of the season.

He promptly switched to No. 7.

It’s still unclear what number Morrow will be wearing going forward, but it won’t be No. 1.