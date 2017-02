Ana On The Road: White Water Rafting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANA ON THE ROAD CONTINUES HIGH UP IN THE ARIZONA MOUNTAINS IN THE UPPER SALT RIVER CANYON, NAMED AFTER THE RIVER THAT RUNS THOUGH IT. IT'S TIME FOR WHITE WATER RAFTING.

WE DROVE NORTH EAST FOR THIS ADVENTURE, LEAVING BEHIND THE WARM CACTI RIDDLED DESERT LAND WE ARE ALL FAMILIAR WITH, LOOKING FOR A MILE MARKER 3 THOUSAND FEET UP IN THE MOUNTAINS.

NO SPECIFIC ADDRESS, WE WERE ONLY TOLD “WHEN YOU SEE THE RIVER DOWN IN THE CANYON”, YOU ARE ALMOST THERE. THE DIRECTIONS WORKED BECAUSE THIS GORGEOUS VIEW IS IMPOSSIBLE TO MISS.

Salt River Rafting

800.425.5253

info@RaftingSaltRiver.com

RaftingSaltRiver.com