Ana on The Road: Horseback Riding Through The Desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

http://www.fortmcdowelladventures.com

The Stables at Fort McDowell Adventures is one of the finest stable operations in the Southwest, operated for more than 20 years by Mr. Troy Haviland and his family. These experienced cowpokes will teach you how to turn a trail ride into a great vacation story!

Call and make a trail ride reservation and before long, you’ll be telling someone how incredible the scenery was. Or spinning tales about the time you crossed the Verde River like the cowboys of old. Set on 25,000 acres of spectacular open desert, there’s serious western spirit whistling through the sagebrush at Fort McDowell Adventures. While you’re high in the saddle, you’re apt to see eagles, roadrunners, coyotes, mustangs, huge cacti and other wild things that call the Sonoran Desert home.

And even if you’re not on vacation, come on out anyway…with a little taste of our wild west experience, you’ll feel like you are.

Horseback Riding reservations please call The Stables directly at 480.816.6465 x 2.