2 men fatally shot, one woman hurt in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side overnight, two of them were killed.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South Drexel Avenue.

One man died from a gunshot wound to the chest, another was hit in the torso and face. They both died at the scene.

The third victim is a woman. She was taken to the hospital in good condition, with a graze wound to her thigh.

Police do not know the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.