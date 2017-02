× WGN Celebrates Black History Month

As part of its Black History Month celebration, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV paid tribute to and celebrated the accomplishments of African-Americans striving to make history.

Dexter Fowler/Former Chicago Cubs Center Fielder

Jahmal Cole/ Founder of My Block, My Hood, My City

Casey Grant/ Author & one of the first African-American flight attendants

Deborah Olivia Farmer/ CEO Brown Farmer Media Group