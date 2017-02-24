Temperatures to moderate after Saturday chill

Snow showers may greet Chicagoans Saturday morning as the cold-side remnants of the late-week storm that ended the city’s historic February warmth moves out. The storm system which brought showers and some hail-producing thunderstorms to the Chicago area early Friday also brought heavy snow to areas from Nebraska to upper Michigan with many areas getting a foot or more of snow. Not more than a dusting is expected here, but any measurable snow would end this month’s bid to join 1987 and 1998 to become only the third February since 1885 without measurable snow. So far the month has produced just a trace on February 1. A quick temperature moderation will begin Sunday as south winds send the mercury into the upper 40s and readings should reach the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another storm system that threatens another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.