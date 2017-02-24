South suburban mom finds a way to make prom memorable and affordable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the stuff of big hollywood movies. The beloved prom dress, a major purchase in a young woman's life and something Amanda Steenvoorden wants to make special, regardless of cost.

After shopping for her oldest daughter's first homecoming dress this year, this mother of five had an epiphany, to find a way to make dress buying fabulous, both fashionably and fiscally.

This is where The Pretty in Pink Boutique began. Steenvoorden started reaching out to friends and businesses in the south suburbs asking for dresses to help make prom a night to remember.I

In just a few short months Steenvoorden and her fellow volunteers have acquired nearly 500 dresses, shoes and accessories in a myriad of looks and sizes. All of it will be on sale at the Faith United Methodist Church in Orland Park Saturday morning between 10 a.m to 7 p.m., for only $25 to $50.

Steenvoorden, who has a background in bridal gown sales, will even help style young shoppers.

All the proceeds from the event will be split among three south suburban organizations.