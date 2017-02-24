× Some gangs turning to high-powered rifles, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Police say gangs on Chicago’s Southwest Side are now regularly using high-powered rifles.

The Chicago Tribune reports, police believe semi-automatic rifles were used in at least 33 shootings in the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods over the past nine months.

At least 46 people were shot in the attacks, 13 died.

Police say they believe the rifles are being passed around by members of four gangs in those neighborhoods.