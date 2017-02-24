Sidney Friedman, The Musical Mentalist, Blows Them Away Again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How to Read Minds - for REAL

Sidney Friedman's NEW book

available at SidneyFriedman.com

One of Sidney Friedman's influences in developing his mental gifts was a native American of the Arapaho tribe who he met at a young age in Estes Park, Colorado. Another influence was and is Ludwig von Beethoven. No, he didn't meet him, ha, but through Beethoven's music Sidney finds truth, wisdom and inspiration.

Sidney was educated with a Bachelor degree in music composition and piano at the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and he did post-graduate work in Stockholm, Sweden on a grant from the Frank Huntington Beebe Fund. He has won numerous awards and honors for his music