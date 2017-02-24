× Severe weather developing well east of the Chicago area-Severe thunderstorm watch #37 issued for portions of Indiana, Michigan and northwest Ohio

Colder air has overspread the entire Chicago area this afternoon after south and southeast suburbs experience a brief surge of warm air that saw readings climb into the 60s in the south and Indiana suburbs. Thunderstorms have developed ahead of the cold front and Severe Thunderstorm Watch #37 has been issued for areas well east of Chicago. the watch does NOT include and of the Chicago area.