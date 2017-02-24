Severe storms overnight bring lightning and hail

CHICAGO, Ill. -  March typically marks the start of the severe weather season in Chicago,  but the strange weather patterns we've been experiencing this February (and winter) continued with a set of stormy weather overnight Friday. Rain rolled in through the early and late evening hours Thursday night, but the intensity of the rain increased overnight with a lot of lightning, thunder and hail.