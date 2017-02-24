Outpouring of grief for two young girls who lost their lives in shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An outpouring of grief tonight for the two girls who lost their young lives in shootings.

12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers and 11-year-old Takiya Holmes were both shot the same night in two separate shootings.

Gentry-Bowers was shot while playing basketball outside a school in West Englewood. Holmes was shot while sitting in her mother's car near 65th and King Drive.

"This is not right. No father, no mother should bury a child," said Mayor Emanuel at the funeral of Gentry-Bowers.

The funeral for Holmes will be tomorrow.

An arrest has been made in Holmes' case and there is a 5 thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in Kanari's shooting.