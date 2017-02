× No trains moving at Chicago’s Union Station due to computer signaling problem

CHICAGO — Amtrak computers are down at Chicago’s Union Station causing signal problems to both Amtrak and Metra trains.

According to Metra, there are no trains entering or departing from Union Station due to the computer signaling problems.

Metra tweeted this alert Friday morning, saying: “Amtrak Chicago Union Station experiencing computer signaling problems – trains stopped entering and departing station.”

Metra Alert – Amtrak Chicago Union Station Experiencing Computer Signaling Problems – Trains Stopped Entering and Departing Station — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) February 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.