× Missing Streator woman has been found

Kayla Stratton, the missing Streator woman, has been found safely.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office put out a release that at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Clarence Merritte at 410 Paxton St., Calumet City. They found Stratton at the same time.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and Streator police were all involved in the investigation.

Merritte was arrested on La Salle County warrants for unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, driving while license revoked and domestic battery. There will be no bond according to La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.