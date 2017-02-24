Metra CEO to retire; search for replacement underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- The search is underway for a new Metra CEO.

Metra’s current boss announced Friday that he’s retiring at the end of the year.

Don Orseno says he’s ready to retire and spend more time with his family. The 62-year-old started working at Metra in 1984 and has been in charge of the agency since august of 2013.

When Don Orseno took on role of Metra’s CEO he says it was a challenging time.

In 2010 longtime CEO Phil Pagano took his life after questions rose accusing him of embezzling money from Metra.

Then in 2013 CEO Alex Clifford claimed he was forced out for resisting political "patronage hiring" pressure.

Then Orseno took over.

“We’re in a much different place today than we were three, three and a half years ago.”

Orseno believes he’s been able to bring trust back to the agency. During his time he’s also helped expand Metra’s railcar and locomotive rehab program.

Enhanced safety programs and oversaw the launch of the ventral app.

But he says there’s more to tackle. The next CEO will have to figure out how to work with Washington DC and Springfield to fix a $12 billion budget shortfall.

“It’s huge, just huge, we’ve got to come up with a plan come up with a solution that we can get long term sustainability funding so we can put together rebuilding programs and deliver the type of service everyone wants to see us deliver.”

Metra’s board of directors has formed a committee to launch a nationwide search for the next CEO.

Metra hopes to have someone in place by this fall to work with Orseno on transitioning and being ready to lead the agency at the start of 2018.