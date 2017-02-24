× Man, 74, with Alzheimer’s missing in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Downers Grove police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Shamin Quershi, 74, who cannot speak, was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main Street. He may have traveled by bus to the Yorktown Mall area.

He is 5’08” and180 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was wearing a golf shirt, dark business jacket and dark pants.

If you have any information please contact police at (630) 434-5600.