Javier Baez reveals his nearly-finished Cubs Championship tattoo

MESA, Ariz. -- For the first time ever, Cubs fans getting a glimpse of Javier Baez's championship tattoo.

Baez revealed it during an exclusive interview with WGN reporter Ana Belaval at Cubs Spring Training in Arizona. He had been keeping the tattoo a secret.

"It's not done. We're actually going to finish it today," he said, explaining that the black-and-white outline will be filled in with color. The tattoo features the Commissioner's Trophy as well as the Cubs and MLB logos.

Perhaps he shared his tattoo with WGN because Belaval brought him a box of his favorite Puerto Rican dishes from the Millie's Cafe in Mesa. Thanks to Millie's for helping us out!

Belaval's full interview with Baez will air on WGN Morning News next week.