How does recent record temperatures compare with a few years ago?

Dear Tom,

I recall that we also had some warm weather in February in the 2008-2010 period. Can you please check on that?

— Thanks,

Edward Lopez,

Chicago West Lawn

Dear Edward,

While it’s not uncommon to get an occasional warm day in February, this year’s historic warmth is unprecedented. We checked the February temperatures from 2008-10 and found just six days when the mercury reached at least 50 degrees, all of them in 2009. The highest reading that month was 61 degrees on Feb. 10, and on the other five days, high temperatures clustered in the lower and middle 50s. Prior to this February there had been only three days with highs in the 70s dating back to 1871, so this month’s two 70-degree days almost equal the total in the previous 146 Februarys of record.