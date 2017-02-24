× HAWL IN: From start to finish, Taj Gibson’s attitude remained true

CHICAGO – There is a simple and easy takeaway from another puzzling day for the Bulls over the last eight months.

If you think I am referring to the direction of the Bulls, well not really.

With the trade of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott along with 2018 second round pick from the Thunder for Cameron Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lavergne, the team once again gives no indication of a true direction.

The trio of players don’t necessarily represent a foundation for a total rebuild yet don’t provide a significant boost for a playoff run in an average Eastern Conference. Once again, the team is trapped in basketball purgatory which they set out not to be in eight months ago with the trade of Derrick Rose.

On second thought, maybe that was an easy takeaway from the day. Maybe the Gar Forman-John Paxson confusion has reached such a level of frustration that it brings clarity.

What I’m referring to is Taj Gibson. There is one thing that is easy to takeaway from the day thanks to him.

He was true till the end.

Unlike many who get traded, Gibson was willing and gracious to meet with the outgoing media of the city. In his second question, he was quick to mention the emotional meeting with Paxson as he was told about his trade to Oklahoma City.

Later on, he made a point to salute everyone who helped him during his eight years with the Bulls on his Instagram account.

You might see these as typical salutes of someone heading out of a city where they spent their entire career. But for Gibson it just cements the person that he was during eight years with the Bulls that were full of hope and heartache all at the same time.

Whether in the bench or the starting lineup, fans who were asked constantly to “See Red” by the franchise saw “Blue Collar” when it came to Gibson. His trademark effort, aggression along with self accountability were constants through the Vinny Del Negro, Tom Thibodeau and Fred Hoiberg eras of the franchise.

Even a few players who remained across the three eras changed in some ways, whether their games on the floor or their attitudes. Gibson never did. The effort you got in 2009 was the same he put forth in what turned out to be his final game with the Bulls on February 16 against the Celtics at the United Center.

Fittingly, the forward started his career with the Thunder with the same attitude which he had in Chicago. Unwilling to take a break, he along with McDermott have made themselves available for Oklahoma City’s game against the Lakers tonight.

Not that we should be surprise. From his first to his last day with the Bulls, Taj’s attitude was always true.