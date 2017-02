Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Forecaster: Tasany Harris, 4th grader from Morrill Elementary Math Morrill Elementary Math & Science School .

Before her forecast, Tasany kept her cool and kept it real while chatting with WGN's Paul Konrad.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tasany also had a shinning moment off camera when she showed off her WGN themed braids to WGN forecaster Mike Janssen. Pretty cool!