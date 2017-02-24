Ex-lawman says it’s time to deploy the National Guard into Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago -- Ex Chicago lawman Bob Milan says it's time to call in the National Guard to handle Chicago's gun violence problem.

It's an idea that has been talked about before but quickly rejected. The idea is to close off neighborhoods and cover them with police and the National Guard. Even the thought of having to go that far, putting soldiers on our streets, has been quickly discounted by both state and city officials.But Milan says "if we’re one Chicago. If we really care about our neighbors..the people we live in this city with, we’d take care of it right now.”

Shootings are already outpacing the carnage of last year.