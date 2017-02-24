× DNA evidence at scene where 2 Indiana teens found dead, investigators say

DELPHI, Ind. — Investigators in Delphi, Indiana say they’ve found DNA evidence at the scene where two teenagers were found dead.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams vanished while hiking.

Their bodies turned up by a creek near their homes.

Liberty’s smartphone captured an image of a man, and audio of what may be the same man.

Once a suspect is identified and DNA may help implicate him — especially if investigators can determine that he missed work or an appointment on the day the girls were killed.

The FBI is taking over the call center that’s taking tips about their murders.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer or killers’ arrest.