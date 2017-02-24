Democratic, Republican commentators take Trump to task over media comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- There was packed house at a political forum Friday on the campus of the University of Chicago, moderated by Democratic strategist David Axelrod.

Both the GOP and the Democratic speakers came down hard on President Trump for his repeated attacks on the media.

Students and faculty packed into the International House Assembly Hall to hear Democratic analyst Van Jones and GOP Commentator S.E. Cupp voice concerns and answer questions about Donald Trump's most recent criticism of the press at the CPAC Convention.

Right after those comments -- and while the U of C panel was going on-- came word that reporters from the LA Times, the New York Times and Politico were locked out of Friday’s press briefing.

Both panelists responded -- the media and the public have a responsibility to each other.

Moderator David Axelrod stepped in to defend the media and the system of checks and balances.

Most who gathered at the forum liked that they saw the two representatives from either party working together and say they're surprised by the repeated media assaults by Trump. They also say the political divide in the country is far from being repaired.