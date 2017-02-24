Demetrius and Erin share their favorite places in the Northern Suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we’re taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods.

Demetrius and Erin Ivory shared some of the spots they like to unwind with and without the kids in the Northern Suburbs:

5. Flight Wine Bar, Glenview

When these parents of four want some alone time together, sans the pitter patter of little feet, the head to Flight Wine Bar. Flight also caters to those with sensitive stomachs, where a number of gluten-free.

4. The Grove, Glenview

The Grove is the perfect place for a Saturday afternoon outing with the family. It's a national historic landmark that combines a museum and nature preserve.

3. Valley Lodge Tavern, Willmette

Valley Lodge is a favorite of The Ivory family thanks to the savory ribs, moutherwatering burgers and extensive drink menu.

2. Gusto Restaurant, Willmette

Located in downtown Wilmette, Gusto brings family, friends, and traditional Italian food to the table.

1. Wagner Farm, Glenview

Wagner Farm is one of few working dairy farms in Cook County. Learn to milk cows, tend crops and cook at this 18-acre park-like oasis.