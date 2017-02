Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Ariz. - Pedro Strop agreed to terms with Cubs Friday on a contract extension through 2018 with a club option for 2019.

Strop has tallied 84 holds in 232 relief appearances with a 0.98 WHIP and 2.68 ERA since coming to Chicago in 2013.

The 31-year-old right hander leads all National League relief pitchers with a .173 batting average against, is tied for third in WHIP and ranks fourth with an average of 10.82 strikeouts per nine innings.