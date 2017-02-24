Chicago athletes, officials rally around boy fighting incurable cancer

CHICAGO– Chicagoans are rallying around a little boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Mason Orchard was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer in 2013. Since then, he and his family put up a long fight. Unfortunately, doctors have run out of options and there is no cure for him.

Now, along with family and friends, some of Chicago’s most famous athletes, local police officers and Chicago firefighters are all rallying around Mason to show their love and support for the boy.

Chicago Cubs players Anthony Rizzo and Jake Arrieta took to twitter to show their support for Mason by posting photos holding signs reading “Never Give Up” along with the hashtag #MasonStrong.

Keep fighting Mason! When the time is right we'll get you & Coop together at Wrigley & play some ball ⚾️⚾️#MasonStrong #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/321ZPXidhu — Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) February 22, 2017

The Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew showed their support for Mason by posing for a photo with a sign reading “We love Mason.”

Earlier this week, Mason was sent home from the hospital and received a police escort from the Chicago Police Department as well as a family member from the Skokie Police Department.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the family, Mason is now home with his parents and grandparents “spending his remaining precious time in this world with people who love him dearly.”