× Chicago area lies on western edge of of possible severe weather today; colder with snow showers tonight

CHICAGO — A strong low-pressure system located in west-central Illinois this morning is expected to move to southwest lower Michigan by this evening. The combination of a warm air mass to the south, abundant moisture and a strong jet stream aloft are expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. The greatest threat of severe weather lies east of Chicago across portions of eastern Indiana and western Ohio, but there is a marginal risk of severe weather from southeast Wisconsin south across extreme eastern Illinois which includes the entire Chicago area.

Colder air will move into the area in the wake of this storm turning backwash rain into snow showers tonight. There could be a period tonight when rain turns to freezing rain and sleet as the precipitation transitions to snow showers.=