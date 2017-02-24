× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Phoenix

* The Suns defeated the Bulls 115-97 in Phoenix on February 10. These two teams have split their last 18 meetings on the Bulls’ home floor.

* The Suns are 4-3 on the road against Eastern Conference opponents this season. They are winning the battle of the boards by an average of +5.2 per game in these seven contests.

* At 28-29 (.491), the Bulls find themselves with a sub .500 mark coming out of the All-Star break for the first time since the 2009-10 season (25-26, .490). However, Chicago has won its last three home contests.

* Eric Bledsoe (21.6) and Devin Booker (21.1) are on pace to become the first set of Phoenix teammates to average 20+ points per game in a season since Stephon Marbury (22.3) and Shawn Marion (21.2) in 2002-03 (minimum play in 70% of team G).

* Tyson Chandler, who spent his first five NBA seasons playing for the Bulls, still seems to enjoy playing at the United Center, as he has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in each of his last seven road games against Chicago.

* Dwyane Wade has been victorious in each of his last six appearances versus the Suns, putting up 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game during this streak. Wade missed the Bulls’ final three games prior to the All-Star break with a wrist injury.