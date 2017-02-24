× $5K reward offered in case of missing Streator woman

STREATOR, Ill. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of 24-year-old Kayla Stratton.

Stratton disappeared last Friday from the town of Streator, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

She’s believed to be with her baby’s father, 33-year-old Clarence Merritte. The baby was found outside the home of a family friend last weekend and was taken to a hospital.

The Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office says Merritte forced the car Stratton was riding in off the road last Friday night and dragged her out of the car by her hair before forcing her into his car.

His car was recovered about a mile from the crash site.

Police say Stratton could be in extreme danger.