-
Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference held
-
Leaders, community members meet for anti-violence initiatives
-
Revitalization plan offers free homes to City workers in ‘endangered communities’ where they work
-
Anne Frank Center says Trump’s anti-Semitism remarks ‘too little, too late’
-
South Shore community shows its pride through public portraits
-
-
Community called to action to find boy’s killer
-
Luxury community planned for doomsday scenario
-
Chicago’s Jewish community joins effort to help Syrian refugees
-
Kidz Korna: Helping at-risk youth
-
Multi-faith rally held at Bridgeview as sign of support
-
-
In Obama’s home ward, City Council race is ‘the people versus the machine’
-
Swastikas painted on elementary school; community responds with love
-
Racist graffiti reported at church, other locations on South Side