Women charged with beating child with developmental disabilities in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. — Two workers are charged with beating a child at a center for the developmentally disabled.

Ronkeia Harper, 22, and Lisa Archer, 39, worked at Little City in Palatine.

Last December, sheriff’s police said one held an 11-year-old boy down while the other punched him and hit him with a bucket.

The boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The women are charged with aggravated battery to a child and both are out on bond.