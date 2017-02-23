× When multiple years tie for a climate record, which year is cited?

Dear Tom,

On Feb. 22, Chicago tied the record high temperature of 68 degrees set back in 1922. Next year when you report the record high for Feb. 22, will you use 1922 or 2017?

— Geoffrey Erlenborn, Lansing

Dear Geoffrey,

We will use 2017. When dealing with climate records, a tie goes to the latest occurrence. By convention, only the latest date of a record event is listed in the record books, so when looking at an up-to-date list of February record highs, 2017 will be prominently represented with five record highs — Feb. 17-20 and Feb. 22. On Jan. 12, 1871, almost at the start of Chicago’s climate records, the mercury soared to a balmy 62 degrees. That reading has never been exceeded, but it was equaled in 1890 and 2005. When checking the record high for Jan. 12, the charts will list the 2005 occurrence as the record.