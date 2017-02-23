WGN’s Mike Toomey shares his favorite spots in the West Suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we're taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods.

It's time to head to the Western Suburbs with Mike Toomey:

5. J Town Eatery, Joliet

J Town Eatery is located right on the New Lenox - Joliet border. J Town features Chicago style hot dogs and other favorites. Lots of great food for a little bit of money.

4. Joliet Slammers Stadium, Joliet

Joliet Slammers Stadium Silver Cross Field is professional baseball without the big league prices. It's a beautiful ballpark with special events for families and kids, the park is also walking distance from the train station in Joliet.

3. VFW Cantigny Post, Joliet

The VFW Cantigny Post is a no frills, nothing fancy - every Friday night good ole fashioned time. There's music and , karaoke and the best drink prices in town. That's every Friday from 8 to 10. Ask for Wayne.

2. CD and ME, Frankfort

CD and me was conceived by landscapers Dean Vaundry and Chuck Jabay. It's a really unique facility that features live bands, comedy shows and summer concert series. A great place for a wedding reception or special events too.

1. Barolo Ristorante , Joliet

Barolo Ristorante is great authentic Italian food. It is casual dinning and open for lunch and dinner...they even have a kids menu.