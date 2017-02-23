WGN’s Marcus Leshock shares his list of favorite places in the Far North Suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we're taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods.

It's time to head to the Far Northern Suburbs to check out the spots Marcus Leshock dubbed as his favorite:

5. Jones Island Park , Grayslake

Jones Island Park is a hidden gem in Grayslake. The recently renovated park still features a playground along with sand volleyball courts, a boat ramp, and access to fishing channels.

4. Bobby's Barrel Inn, Volo

Bobby's Barrel Inn is one of those 'ma and pop' spots where everybody knows your name. The bar features homestyle American classics, draft beers & lots of cocktails.

3. CaCao Sweets & Treats, Grayslake

Cacao Sweets & Treats is the conscious eater's paradise. They use organic ingredients to create freshly baked breads, pastries and beautiful cakes daily.

2. Adlibs Geo Cafe, Lindenhurst

Adlibs Geo Cafe is the perfect date night spot with an ever changing menu. Its upscale dinning in a casual setting, the restaurant serves unique and obscure wines and boasts a great craft beer list. FYI: they're closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

1.Downtown Grayslake

With more than 60 business in the area Downtown Grayslake is bustling with unique shops and eateries.